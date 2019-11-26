Apple has been leading the watch industry in sales, and we’ve seen an influx of accessory makers for Apple Watch. The ability to quickly and easily swap out bands for the Apple Watch makes it an incredibly personal piece of tech. Pin & Buckle has separated themselves from others by making Apple Watch bands using only the finest leathers from renowned tanneries. Head below for details on Pin & Buckle bands for Apple Watch.

Pin & Buckle bands are compatible with all Apple Watches — series 1 through 5 — but they’re currently focusing on three collections for Apple Watch 5: Luxe, Velour, Epsom. Each band from the new collections features polished stainless steel adapters and buckles available in a Silver, Black, or Gold finish. Pin & Buckle maintains that each of their stainless steel buckles are finished with a degree of polish typically found on luxury timepieces. The hardware is milled using precision CNC machines to ensure a perfect fit for all Apple Watches. And a smooth experience on your wrist.

Luxe bands for Apple Watch:

The Luxe collection for Apple Watch from Pin & Buckle is comprised of high-quality, full grain leather. Therefore, not only will your watchband be extremely durable, but it will also age gracefully over time. This is due to the leather’s ability to develop an acquired patina-esque effect, in addition to the traditional vegetable tanning process that Pin & Buckle implements. Using natural tannins from tree bark, rhubarb roots, and other plant based materials, Pin & Buckle is able to give the Luxe line deeper colors. The leather holds an earth-like fragrance instead of the strong smells that often come from cheaper or faux leathers.

Previously only available in Black, Pin & Buckle just released a new Luxe band in Chestnut Brown. it’s now on sale through the holidays.

Velour collection:

Pin & Buckle’s Velour collection consists of a velvety suede that’s soft to the touch. This provides exceptional comfort on the interior when wrapped around your wrist throughout the day. The Velour collection features a soft and fine calf leather lining that hugs your wrist. The lineup is available in three colours: Azure Blue, Pebble Grey, and Peach.

Azure Blue is the perfect shade to make your Apple Watch pop, while still affording you a comfortable level of versatility for every occasion. The subtle French suede provides a great neutral base that changes its hue under different lights.

Pebble Grey is an elegant shade that pairs comfortably with all Apple Watch colors.

The Velour Suede Apple Watch band in Peach is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. The peach and sand undertones provide an elegant contrast with dark colors, or complement light tones.

Epsom bands for Apple Watch:

The Epsom collection for Apple Watch consists of a delicately textured leather that is both stain- and water-resistant. The Epsom band is the perfect accessory for users that have a more active lifestyle. It’s available in three shades: Forest Green, Ivory White, and Royal Orange, each allowing for a extension of one’s style.

Shop Forest Green bands for Series 5

The Epsom leather Apple Watch band in Forest Green holds enough personality for your Apple Watch to set itself apart from the crowd without being too loud.

Epsom leather Apple Watch band in Royal Orange is vibrant. Paired with a Black Apple Watch, it gives off a particularly sporty vibe that’s fitting for gym wear.

The super clean Epsom Leather Apple Watch band in Ivory White turns your Apple Watch into a striking accessory that pairs with just about anything.

All bands come packaged in a faux leather box that doubles as a handy travel case for your Apple Watch.