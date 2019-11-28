Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Apple TV+ content is available exclusively through the Apple TV app. You can watch on your Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, or iPad as you might expect.

The TV app is also available on other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and even the web at tv.apple.com. Read this post for more details on everywhere you can watch Apple TV.

Apple TV+ offers original comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows. However, unlike most other streaming services, Apple TV+ does not include a back catalog of any kind.

For your $4.99/month subscription, you can watch all of Apple’s originals — as listed below. You can download to watch offline too. Right now, the library of Apple originals in terms of raw numbers is quite small. Expect to see the Apple TV+ library grow quickly, as Apple has committed to adding new originals every month.

Apple TV+ Guide (updated Nov 28, 2019):

Latest Trailers

Truth Be Told is a crime mystery drama starring Octavia Spencer, who reflects on an imprisonment charge she helped to secure.





Hala comes to Apple TV+ on December 6 and looks at the clashes of growing up in modern America as a teenager in a traditional Muslim family.





Starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, The Banker hits theaters on December 6.

TV Shows



Watch Trailer • Released November 28 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

A psychological thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, told in 30-minute chunks. With the entire of the first series set in a single location, Servant promises a ‘play-like’ quality. The story revolves around a family tragedy who ultimately end up caring for a baby doll.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

In a modern interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s life, Hailee Steinfeld stars as the misunderstood American poet in her coming-of-age story. Dickinson blends classical themes and carefully-crafted set pieces with anachronistic language and flair, personifications of Death, among other twists.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

For All Mankind explores what could have happened if the Russians got to the Moon first in 1969. This inspires the US government to continue the space race. The show forges an alternate timeline of NASA with the first season covering the 1969-1974 period.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • 1 season, 26 episodes • TV-G

A reboot of the classic children’s show of the same name, Ghostwriter follows the adventures of four kids in a haunted bookstore. The ghost brings classics of literature to life, and the kids must solve the mysteries that they entail.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • 1 season, 26 episodes • TV-Y

An educational children’s live-action puppet series starring Cody and the Helpsters, from the makers of Sesame Street. The show teaches the fundamentals of problem solving and coding through the lens of activities like party planning, climbing a mountain, and magic tricks.



Released November 1 • TV-PG

Renowned American talk show host Oprah Winfrey brings her Book Club to Apple TV. Every two months, Oprah records interviews with the author of her book picks at Apple Stores around the world.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-MA

A post-apocalyptic adventure set 600 years in the future. The remaining population of Earth are all blind. A war breaks out as sighted twins are born into a tribe, and the queen of the lands fears the mythic twins will threaten her rule. Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard stars.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • 1 season, 26 episodes • TV-PG

Snoopy and Charlie Brown start a whole new adventure … in space. Follow Snoopy on his steps to becoming a NASA astronaut as the Peanuts gang explores the moon and beyond.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

A drama exploring the power dynamics in the world of morning news broadcasts. The story opens with anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) facing sexual misconduct allegations. Newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aspires to replace Kessler in the prime-time slot, and clashes with longtime host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston).

Movies



Watch Trailer • Released November 1 • TV-PG

A documentary spanning footage shot over four years of an elephant herd traveling across Africa. The film centers around the matriarch Athena but also pays attention to other animal species encountered along the way.

Coming Soon:

Truth Be Told: December 6

Hala: December 6

The Banker: January 2020

That’s a total of 13 shows and films on the schedule, but Apple TV+ has a lot more in development ready to roll out in the months and years to come. Apple has said that it will be adding new original TV shows and movies every single month, so there should always be something new to check out for subscribers. We’ll keep this post updated with the latest official announcements of new TV+ content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: