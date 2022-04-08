How to watch MLB Friday Night Baseball games on Apple TV+

Starting April 8, two regular season Major League Baseball games are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ every Friday. These games are available nationally through Apple TV+ to all subscribers, at no extra charge. If you haven’t used Apple TV+ before, here’s what you need to know to tune in.

Friday Night Baseball is a new offering from the MLB in partnership with Apple. These games are exclusive to Apple TV+ and not available on local broadcast, cable, or through MLB.TV. The debut outing on Friday, April 8 features New York Mets vs Washington Nationals at 7 PM ET, and Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels at 9.30 PM ET.

How to watch MLB Friday Night Baseball

The Friday night MLB games are streaming on the Apple TV platform. For a limited time, at least through June 24, the games are available to watch for free in the TV app — no subscription required. When this promotional period expires, you will be required to have an active Apple TV+ subscription to watch. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and also includes access to Apple’s growing library of original TV shows and movies.

The baseball games will be streaming through the Apple TV app. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV set-top box. However, the Apple TV app is also available on a myriad of non-Apple devices including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, select smart TVs, Comcast Xfinity boxes, and more. You can even watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

On Friday, open the Apple TV app on your device, navigate to the Apple TV+ Originals tab and scroll down to find the section for Friday Night Baseball and tap a game to start watching. You can also add reminders for upcoming games by selecting a game and pressing the ‘+’ button to add it to Up Next.

Reminder: for the first few weeks, these games are available to watch completely for free — you do not need to sign up for Apple TV+ at all.

What baseball content is available on Apple TV+

First and foremost, Apple TV+ is the home for live Friday Night Baseball. That is two games streaming every day of the regular season. The games will be broadcast alongside live pre- and post-game content.

Games are presented by Apple’s team of hosts and announcers. The first game, Mets vs Nationals, will be hosted by Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser and Brooke Fletcher. The evening game crew will be called by Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pearce, Katie Nolan and Heidi Watney.

If you miss the live airing, you can also stream a replay and condensed highlights after the fact, on demand.

In the US, TV+ will also host MLB Big Inning, a weeknightly live show featuring highlights and analysis across all games of the regular season. There is also be a 24/7 live stream of MLB replays, classic games and more — called ‘All MLB, All Day’ alongside VOD highlights and other MLB original content.

What countries can watch MLB Friday Night Baseball?

Apple TV+ live baseball games will be available to watch to customers in eight countries; the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea. All Apple TV+ subscribers in these countries can watch all games. There are no local market blackouts. Apple has said that it is looking to roll out to more countries over time.

