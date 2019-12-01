Cyber Monday bundle includes must-have Mac apps for $36: Parallels, TextExpender, Aurora HDR, more

We’re kicking off Cyber Monday with a very notable Mac app deal here at 9to5Toys, one that delivers some of the most popular apps out there at new all-time low prices. This year’s Limited Edition Mac App Bundle delivers big names like Parallels Desktop, TextExpander, Aurora HDR, and more at rock-bottom pricing. All 13 apps hold a combined value of nearly $1,300 when stacked together with their original prices, but we’re offering them all during Cyber Monday for $36 when you apply promo code GETMAC40 at checkout. This offer is available through Tuesday. You’ll find full details on this year’s bundle, along with notable standouts, just below. Be sure to act now, though, as we’re not likely to see this kind of discount again any time soon.

Parallels Desktop is known as the premier way to leverage Windows on a Mac, delivering several features that make it easy to access must-have applications. Our bundle also includes PDF Expert and Aurora HDR, two top-grade apps that are ideal for creating and editing content. One other must-have from today’s package is TextExpander, which is a 9to5 favorite when it comes to maximizing productivity.

All of today’s apps can be yours for $36 with promo code GETMAC40. As noted above, these deals will only be available through Tuesday, so make sure to jump on these deals before they are gone. Additional details can be found below and on this landing page.

Top apps included in this bundle:

Parallels Desktop 15 ($79.99 value) – Run thousands of Windows apps without compromising on performance

PDF Expert ($79.99 value) – An Apple Editors’ Choice Winner, this app helps you edit text, images, and links on PDFs

Aurora HDR 2019 ($99.99 value) – Create stunning professional HDR photos in seconds

iMazing 2 ($89.99 value) – Manage and transfer all your iOS data between devices in one app

xMind 8 Pro ($129 value) – Organize your ideas with multiple mind mapping charts in one map

Banktivity 7 ($69.99 value) – See all of your accounts in one place and make smart financial decisions

NetSpot Pro ($149 value) – Optimize your wi-fi connection (visualize, manage, troubleshoot, audit, plan and deploy wireless networks)

Windscribe VPN Pro ($216 value) – Privately browse the internet and protect your online data

Live Home 3 Pro for Mac ($69.99 value) – Design advanced floor plans using intuitive, point and click drafting tools

TextExpander ($49.92 value) – Save time and keystrokes by creating shortcut auto-fill snippets

RapidWeaver 8 ($84.99 value) – Design your own website without zero code

Disk Drill PRO ($89 value) – Recover accidently deleted files from your Mac

DeltaWalker Pro ($59.95 value) – Compare, edit-in place, and merge text files side by side