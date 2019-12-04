Apple this week officially debuted the first annual Apple Music Awards. Billie Eilish took home three honors, and Apple is celebrating the inaugural the Apple Music Awards with a live concert at Steve Jobs Theater. The concert will be streamed live, and you can read on for instructions on how to watch.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

In case you missed it, Billie Eilish snagged three awards, including artist of the year, most streamed album of the year, and songwriter of the year alongside her brother Finneas. Song of the year was awarded to the viral sensation Old Town Road, while Lizzo was named the breakthrough artist of the year.

Today’s Apple Music Awards concert will take place at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. That’s the same venue in which Apple holds press events, including September’s announcement of the iPhone 11 lineup and Apple Watch Series 5. The concert will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT, or 9:30 p.m. ET.

How to stream the Apple Music Awards Billie Eilish concert:

The Apple Music Awards concert will be streamed live on Apple Music. This means you can easily tune in directly from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. To watch the concert, you can either use this direct link to go to the Apple Music Awards section of the Apple Music app or follow the steps below.

Open the Music app on your device Navigate to the “Browse” tab Look for the “Apple Music Awards” banner

The Billie Eilish live stream should begin in the Apple Music Awards section of the Music app at 6:30 p.m. PT, or 9:30 p.m. ET. Apple teases that the show will be “unlike anything ever seen” from Eilish:

Apple Music will celebrate the inaugural Apple Music Awards with a bespoke performance from Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. The show will be unlike anything ever seen from this unanimously crowned Artist of the Year. This exclusive event will be streamed live around the world on December 4 at 6:30 p.m. PST.

Do you plan on tuning in? Let us know down in the comments.

Yum vegan food and drink at the Apple Park Visitors Center before the @AppleMusic @billieeilish event. pic.twitter.com/Znh1JOFiQu — Raj Gossain (@rajgossain) December 5, 2019

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: