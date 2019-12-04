Catalyst launches its waterproof AirPods Pro case with military-grade drop protection

Catalyst debuted its waterproof case for AirPods last year and it became the first accessory for the truly wireless earbuds that Apple endorsed and started selling in its stores. Now that case has been adapted for AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro have an IPX4 rating that means they’re resistant to sweat and light splashing. But if you’re looking for a way to make them waterproof and resistant to drops, Catalyst’s new case is the ticket.

The new release features the same popular design that Catalyst used for the AirPods charging case but modified to fit the larger one that comes with AirPods Pro.

The Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case for Airpods Pro features an IP67 rating that makes it dust-tight and waterproof to 3.3 feet (1m). There’s also MIL-STD 810 protection to keep your AirPods Pro safe from drops up to 4 feet (1.2m). It works with both wireless and wired charging and comes with an aluminum carabiner.

The AirPods Pro case is available now direct from Catalyst for $30 and comes in three colors: stealth black, flame red, and midnight blue.

There’s also a premium edition priced at $35 that features a geometric pattern and also comes in the same colors.

Catalyst Waterproof Case for AirPods Pro highlights:

BETTER BE SAFE THAN SORRY – Protect your AirPods Pro from rain, snow or dust. The Catalyst Waterproof Case for AirPods Pro is 3.3ft (1m) waterproof and will protect your investment against drops up to 4.0ft (1.2m). EASY ACCESS TO YOUR AIRPODS PRO – Our patented design makes it super easy to access your AirPods Pro. Clip it onto your backpack or favorite pair of jeans thanks to the included carabiner. WIRELESS CHARGING COMPATIBLE – Easily charge your AirPods Pro in the case: the plug makes it easy to access the lightning port, and the case is fully compatible with wireless charging. DURABLE – We stand by our products. Constructed with the highest quality waterproof material, our products offer durable protection for your AirPods Pro. In addition, we offer a 12-Months Manufacturer Warranty.

