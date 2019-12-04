Craigslist gets official iPhone app 11 years after the App Store launched

Craigslist debuted all the way back in 1995 and became a household name for internet classified ads. However, curious enough, in the eleven years since Apple debuted the iOS App Store, Craigslist hasn’t had an official app for iPhone and iPad.

There have been many third-party Craiglist clients for iOS over the years but yesterday marked the release of the first official app from the company. The app features the well-known Craiglist peace symbol in purple.

In the app description, Craigslist notes users can save posts and searches as well as set up alerts in addition to posting, editing, and renewing ads in the app.

Buy & sell furniture, household items, electronics, computers, clothing, bikes, art, any and all kinds of used items. Activity partners, artists & musicians, pets for rehoming, local events. Save your favorite postings for later, save searches, set search alerts. Post, edit, renew your own ads.

Matching its website, the Craigslist app features a no-frills, simple design. Customers seem to be quite happy with the official iOS Craigslist release, just a day after becoming available there are over 60 reviews with an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Craigslist for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch is a free download from the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: