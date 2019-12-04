Stacktrace Podcast 065: “An animation says more than 1000 words”

John open sources another project, Rambo creates more fluid animations and considers crowd-sourcing AirBuddy’s localization, and Apple is apparently using feature flags to improve their overall software quality. Also, loading states, a new trip to the Arcade, and much more.
Links
- Ink
- John Gruber’s original Markdown syntax
- GitHub Flavored Markdown
- CommonMark
- Plot
- Bloomberg’s story on Apple and feature flags
- Discolored
- Dodo Peak
- OneSky
- Lokalise
