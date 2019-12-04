Stacktrace Podcast 065: “An animation says more than 1000 words”

Dec. 4th 2019

John open sources another project, Rambo creates more fluid animations and considers crowd-sourcing AirBuddy’s localization, and Apple is apparently using feature flags to improve their overall software quality. Also, loading states, a new trip to the Arcade, and much more.

