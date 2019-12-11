Michelle Obama drops ‘one more thing’ with Mac and iPad elementary school donation on ‘Ellen’

Michelle Obama partnered with The Ellen Show and Tim Cook/Apple to surprise Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C. with all new Macs, iPads, and a basketball court. And when she snuck in Steve Jobs’ famous “One more thing” line, the students went wild with excitement…

Michelle Obama teamed up with Ellen and Tim Cook to present Randle Highlands Elementary to announce they were one of the winners of Ellen’s Greatest Nights of Giveaways (via MacRumors).

The donation for the school included an outdoor basketball court, all new Macs, and a “One more thing” surprise of an iPad for every student.

The former first lady led into the announcement about the school and teachers getting new Macs by saying:

I also took a peek at your computer lab and it seemed like the computers were a little outdated. … And I want to make sure sure you have the tools you need, to help make that happen your school is getting brand new computers and your teachers are getting brand new laptops!

Then she announced one more thing for the students.

Ok now, hold on, I actually have one more thing! This one is for the students. We want to make sure you all can learn and explore on your own too. So we’re giving the school enough iPads for every single one of you STUDENTS!

Tim Cook commented on the donation saying, “Every child deserves the opportunity to create something that can change the world.”

Check out the heartwarming video below: