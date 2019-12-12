‘Snowflake Weather’ is powerful new weather app designed for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

The developers of the popular iStat Menus app for Mac have debuted a powerful new weather app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Dubbed “Snowflake Weather,” the app is designed to offer a detailed look at weather data, in a sleek and consistent interface across platforms.

The support across Apple’s platforms is what makes Snowflake such an intriguing option. The app is specifically designed for the iPhone and iPad, with support for features such as Siri Shortcuts and a “Today” widget. You can pick from four different weather providers, as well as four themes. There’s also support for automatic Dark Mode.

We use the world’s best weather data from The Weather Company, AccuWeather, Dark Sky, and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. We have multiple servers across the globe, ensuring data is fetched as fast as possible. Snowflake is a weather app for people who love weather.

Meanwhile, on Apple Watch, you have several different complications to choose from as well as a dedicated app. The Apple Watch app is incredibly information-dense, offering detailed forecasts for up-to 15 days out and support for hour-by-hour forecasting.

Unlike some weather apps for iOS, Snowflake is designed with privacy in mind, meaning there are no ads, analytics, or tracking of any sort. You can read the full privacy policy here.

Snowflake is privacy focused, with no ads, no analytics, and no creepy tracking. We do not store your location or any other identifiable data on our servers. All weather data requests are anonymous.

Snowflake is a $4.99 download on the App Store. You can upgrade to Snowflake Plus for $0.99 per month or $4.99 per year. This upgrade adds new maps and data, as well as background refresh for watch complications and additional customization options.

