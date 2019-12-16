ADT planning HomeKit-enabled smart doorbell, regulatory filing suggests

While HomeKit has seen broad adoption across many categories, doorbells with support for Apple’s platform are still hard to come by. As we wait for options from companies like Netatmo and Ring, a new regulatory filing suggests that home security company ADT is also planning to enter the category.

First spotted by Jimmy Hawkins on Twitter, a regulatory filing from ADT shows its planned smart doorbell. The doorbell appears to be relatively small and compact, coming in at around 140mm tall with an all-black design according to the filling (via Aaron Pearce).

Also included in that regulatory document, however, are details that suggest the ADT doorbell will integrate with HomeKit. The filing explains where the HomeKit pairing code would be printed on the doorbell’s retail packaging. While this isn’t confirmation that HomeKit support will be included at launch, it’s a very good indication.

This would be a change of pace for ADT, as the company’s other home security products do not currently integrate with Apple’s platform. Whether or not ADT has plans for broader adoption of HomeKit across the rest of its ecosystem is unknown.

While smart doorbells from companies like Google Nest and Ring have become incredibly popular, finding one native HomeKit support has been a struggle. Ring has promised HomeKit support for its Ring Pro smart doorbell, but it’s unknown when (or if) that update is coming now that Ring is owned by Amazon.

At CES earlier this year, Netatmo unveiled its HomeKit-enabled Smart Video Doorbell. Robin has been a standout among the smart home market as the only company to offer a HomeKit-enabled doorbell. Needless to say, a HomeKit doorbell from ADT would be an appreciated addition to the market – but we’d wait for an official announcement before getting too excited.

