Robin launches ProLine Compact as the latest HomeKit enabled doorbell

Robin was the first company to receive HomeKit certification for a smart doorbell and launched the ProLine back in February. Now the company is back with a smaller version, the ProLine Compact and it offers HomeKit support as well as a lower price with HomeKit Secure Video coming next month.

Robin’s Proline Doorbell was exciting as it ushered in the era of HomeKit doorbells. However, it came with a price of $660, a large design, and it wasn’t as straightforward to install as many competitors’ smart doorbells.

Now Robin is out today with the ProLine Compact that offers the same industrial design but with a smaller package and lower price tag than its big brother but still pricey at roughly $546 (495€).

ProLine Compact highlights:

HomeKit support

Camera : 5 megapixel IP camera with 130-degree wide-angle lens.

: 5 megapixel IP camera with 130-degree wide-angle lens. Resolution: HD video (720p)

HD video (720p) Power : Power over Ethernet (PoE IEEE 802.3af)

: Power over Ethernet (PoE IEEE 802.3af) Housing : Anodised aluminum (3 mm) with a brushed finish. Dome made from hardened optical glass with photochromatic properties for protecting the lens. Engravable and LED-backlit key.

: Anodised aluminum (3 mm) with a brushed finish. Dome made from hardened optical glass with photochromatic properties for protecting the lens. Engravable and LED-backlit key. Relay: 1 integrated dry relay, normally openend, max 48V/60W

1 integrated dry relay, normally openend, max 48V/60W Ingress Protection: IP53

IP53 Dimensions : 94,5 mm (w) x 150,5 mm (h) x 44,5 mm (d)

94,5 mm (w) x 150,5 mm (h) x 44,5 mm (d) Warranty: 48 months (carry-in DDP)

Robin previously committed to bringing HomeKit Secure Video support to its ProLine doorbell. And Robin says the ProLine Compact will receive it as well via software update in December.

The ProLine Compact is available now in silver, space gray, and onyx black direct from Robin and Robin remains the only company to offer a HomeKit doorbell option.

However, Netatmo has slated its HomeKit doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video support to launch this year. Hopefully, we’ll see it land before long.

Meanwhile, new doorbell products from Arlo and August have arrived without HomeKit, even though other smart products include it from both companies’ smart locks and cameras.

In related news, Logitech was the first to launch support for HomeKit Secure Video yesterday for its wired Circle 2 smart camera.

