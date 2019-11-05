August resumes sales of its View wire-free smart doorbell after fixing performance issues

After launching its first wire-free smart doorbell back in April called View, some early August customers had “performance challenges” in certain conditions. The company pulled sales of the doorbell a couple of weeks later. Now View’s performance issues have been fixed and it’s available for sale again.

August shared the news in a blog post today:

Our first battery-powered doorbell camera, the August View, is officially back on the market at August.com. As many of you know, we paused shipping on the August View due to performance challenges our users were experiencing in specific environments. Since then, we’ve updated our software to address these situations. August View now features improved connectivity reliability, higher video quality, faster notifications and quicker device wake-up time, and is ready to give you a virtual front row seat of your entryway.

August View offers a simple installation compared to many smart doorbells with its wire-free design. Sadly, there’s still no HomeKit support here, even though some of August’s other products include the functionality.

Notably, Netatmo is looking to release a HomeKit-enabled smart doorbell sometime before the end of the year and it may work with HomeKit Secure Video.

August View features:

Instant motion alerts anytime someone approaches the doorstep

On-demand live video streaming

Minimal fisheye distortion to provide the most realistic view of your doorstep of any battery-powered doorbell

Zoomable video to identify package thieves and unwanted visitors

Review of cloud-stored videos for up to 15 or 30 days with our Gold and Platinum subscription plans

August View sells for $229 and is available direct from August. Learn about installation and more in the company’s FAQ page for View.

