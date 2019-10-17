After leaking out earlier this year a couple of times, Smart-home device maker Arlo has officially announced its newest product today, its first video doorbell. The new device comes with a 180-degree field of view, a unique 1:1 aspect ratio, motion detection and alerts, tamper detection, and more.

Arlo detailed its Video Doorbell in a press release today:

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the No. 1 internet connected camera brand, today announced the all-new Arlo Video Doorbell. Designed to capture what traditional video doorbells can’t, the new smart entry solution boasts an industry-leading vertical field of view, allowing users to get a bigger, more precise picture of their front porch. The Video Doorbell captures footage in a square aspect ratio to allow users to fully view packages on the ground, or visitors from head and to toe. It also offers features such as HD resolution image quality along with clear, two-way audio for users to simultaneously see and speak to visitors.

The smart home device maker has only offered its Audio Doorbell up until now, with today’s Video Doorbell being the company’s first product of its kind.

Sadly for Apple users, there’s no HomeKit support here, at least for now. However, there could be some hope, as Arlo has brought Apple’s smart home platform to its Pro and Pro 2 cameras with a software update. Check out our hands-on review of that here.

Arlo Video Doorbell highlights:

Optimized front entry view – industry-leading vertical field-of-view with an optimized 1:1 aspect ratio

– industry-leading vertical field-of-view with an optimized 1:1 aspect ratio Motion detection and alerts – receive alerts when motion is detected

– receive alerts when motion is detected Video call – calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor

– calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor Quick reply messages – pre-recorded messages to quickly reply to visitors

– pre-recorded messages to quickly reply to visitors Night vision – see who’s at your door at night, even without a light on

– see who’s at your door at night, even without a light on HD video – capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR

– capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR Zoom – zoom in on a subject while on a live video call

– zoom in on a subject while on a live video call Silent mode – disables push notifications and silences chime

– disables push notifications and silences chime Weather-resistant design – designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun

– designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun Tamper detection – siren can be triggered if someone attempts to remove the doorbell

Arlo Video Doorbell is available for pre-order starting today at $150 from Best Buy and other Arlo retailers.

Here’s a look at the field of view and 1:1 aspect ratio compared to what other video doorbells give users:

