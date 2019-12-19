Adobe Capture for iOS and Android brings full-color vector shapes to mobile, pattern builder for tablets

Adobe has released an update for its Capture app for iOS and Android that brings a new pattern builder tool for tablets and for the first time, the ability to make full-color vector shapes on mobile devices.

Adobe’s latest version of Capture for iOS and Android brings the two new features along with some performance improvements and bug fixes.

Full-color vector shapes

For the first time, Adobe is allowing users to make full-color vector shapes on smartphones and tablets.

Simply open the app and switch from black and white to color mode in the shapes panel to vectorize artwork and photos. Use the edit panel to crop, erase, draw, and fill in areas, and reduce the number of colors in your shape. Preview your vectorized shape using the preview mode before saving to your Creative Cloud library.

Pattern Builder

Adobe notes that exclusive to Capture iOS and Android tablets is the ability to create patterns from vector shapes in your library. Here’s how it describes the new feature:

Choose from your single-color shapes and combine them using our precise snap grid to create colorful seamless patterns. Switch between a variety of tile shapes to create endless variations on your designs. You can then save your patterns as pattern tiles to use in Photoshop and Illustrator.

Adobe Capture CC is a free download from App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play Store for Android. Read more about this update in Adobe’s blog post here.

