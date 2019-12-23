Monday’s best deals include Anker’s Christmas week sale, 15% off iTunes gift cards, and iPhone 11 is free. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s Christmas Week Sale starts at $12

Anker’s Amazon storefront is filled with a selection of deals for Christmas week, discounting popular smartphone accessories and much more. Our top pick is the Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $200. It typically sells for for $300, and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57,600 mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on the go. Check out the rest of Anker’s Christmas sale here for more from $12.

App Store/iTunes gift cards 15% off

Amazon and Best Buy are currently taking 15% off App Store and iTunes gift cards. You’ll receive your credit within a few hours via email. With huge digital sales going on for both the app and movie/TV storefronts, this is a great way to leverage your savings even further. It’s also a great stocking stuffer, last-minute gift, or way to update your new iPhone or iPad with fresh apps this holiday season. Full terms and conditions below.

iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in over at Sprint

Sprint is offering iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade in a handful of eligible devices, including an iPhones 6s or newer or select Galaxy or Pixel smartphones (S9 or newer, Pixel 3/a/XL). You’ll be locked into an 18-month lease, which typically requires payment of $20 or more per month at Sprint. Full terms and conditions can be found below. iPhone 11 features a new dual-camera system with “all-day” battery life, new colors, and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. This is a great option if you’re willing to skip the high-end features on iPhone 11 Pro/Max, and it’s hard to beat the price tag here. Head over to your local Sprint location today to take advantage of this offer as a last-minute Christmas gift idea.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60 W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

