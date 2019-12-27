First MFi-certified LED flash for iPhone 11 photography now available [U]

- Dec. 27th 2019 10:20 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

We recently uncovered that Apple introduced a new set of specs for the MFi program to allow third-parties to create flash accessories for the latest iPhones. Now Anker has unveiled the first product in the new category with its Lightning-based iPhone LED Flash.

Anker announced that the new MFi iPhone LED flash will become available today on its website and Amazon (Update: arriving next month).

It comes in at a reasonable $50 and has a includes some great features like compatibility with Apple’s camera app as well as third-party camera apps, works as both off-axis and as direct fill flash, uses 1/4″ ISO mount and offers up to 10,000 shots per charge. You can recharge it with any Lightning cable.

Keep in mind it’s only compatible with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Anker MFi iPhone LED Flash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CleanMyMac X

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

MFi - Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod

MFi - Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod

MFi is short for Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod and is Apple's licensing program for developers and manufacturers to make sure accessories work properly with Apple's mobile devices.
Anker

Anker

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.