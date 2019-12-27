First MFi-certified LED flash for iPhone 11 photography now available [U]

We recently uncovered that Apple introduced a new set of specs for the MFi program to allow third-parties to create flash accessories for the latest iPhones. Now Anker has unveiled the first product in the new category with its Lightning-based iPhone LED Flash.

Anker announced that the new MFi iPhone LED flash will become available today on its website and Amazon (Update: arriving next month).

It comes in at a reasonable $50 and has a includes some great features like compatibility with Apple’s camera app as well as third-party camera apps, works as both off-axis and as direct fill flash, uses 1/4″ ISO mount and offers up to 10,000 shots per charge. You can recharge it with any Lightning cable.

Keep in mind it’s only compatible with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

