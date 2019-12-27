Latest Apple Pay promotion offers 20% off Grubhub through New Year’s Day

Apple is sharing its latest Apple Pay promotion with customers with the latest offer giving 20% off the food delivery service Grubhub.

The deal runs until through New Year’s Day and takes 20% off any Grubhub deliveries of $10 or more when using Apple Pay and the promo code below.

Use Apple Pay and get 20% off delivery orders of $10 or more in the Grubhub app or on grubhub.com through January 1. Enter the promo code CELEBRATE20 at checkout.*

In the email sharing the latest deal, Apple also highlights Fandango, HotelTonight, and Turo.

It also gives a reminder about the last few days of the year being eligible for 6% off Apple purchases with Apple Card.

