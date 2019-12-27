Latest Apple Pay promotion offers 20% off Grubhub through New Year’s Day

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Apple is sharing its latest Apple Pay promotion with customers with the latest offer giving 20% off the food delivery service Grubhub.
The deal runs until through New Year’s Day and takes 20% off any Grubhub deliveries of $10 or more when using Apple Pay and the promo code below.
Use Apple Pay and get 20% off delivery orders of $10 or more in the Grubhub app or on grubhub.com through January 1. Enter the promo code CELEBRATE20 at checkout.*
In the email sharing the latest deal, Apple also highlights Fandango, HotelTonight, and Turo.
It also gives a reminder about the last few days of the year being eligible for 6% off Apple purchases with Apple Card.
