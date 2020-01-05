HomeKit support for Anker EufyCam 2C available now

The EufyCam 2C kit from Anker is one of the latest entrants into the HomeKit smart camera space. After launching the hardware in October, the HomeKit update is now widely available.

The update has been rolling out for EufyCam 2C owners over the last few days, first reported by Smartapfel.de.

HomeKit support is available when the EufyCam 2 and EufyCam 2C are connected to the second-generation eufy Homebase. With the latest firmware updates installed, EufyCam owners can follow this instruction guide provided by the company to get their cameras integrated into your HomeKit home.

This update adds support for HomeKit live streaming, snapshots, Siri integration and motion alerts. Despite being part of the initial HomeKit Secure Video announcement at WWDC, this week’s update does not include those features.

HomeKit Secure Video allows cameras to automatically record clips to iCloud with end-to-end secure encryption. Anker has said that the next firmware upgrade will add the promised HomeKit Secure Video features, expected sometime in ‘early 2020’.

