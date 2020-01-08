Apple is seeking the best iPhone Night mode photos shot by owners of any of the iPhone 11 models. The top five photos will each be used for Apple marketing campaigns, which may include anything from appearing on the company’s website through store visuals to billboard campaigns.

Apple has learned its lesson from last time, with the small-print confirming that it will pay a licensing fee to each winner…

NordVPN

You have until January 29 to submit your photos.

Apple is starting the new year by celebrating more captivating ways to shoot on iPhone with an all-new Night mode photo challenge. Users are invited to share their impressive Night mode images captured with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Beginning today through January 29, Apple is in search of the most stunning Night mode shots from users around the world. A panel of select judges will evaluate submissions to reveal five winning photos on March 4. The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, and Apple Instagram (@apple). They may also appear in digital campaigns, at Apple Stores, on billboards, or in a third-party photo exhibition.

If you’re looking to shoot a photo specifically for the competition, Apple has two tips for getting the best iPhone Night mode photos — as well as a note on how to confirm that the phone is using it.

Night mode automatically comes on in low-light environments. If the yellow Night mode icon is showing, you’re shooting with Night mode.

Night mode determines capture time based on the scene, and displays this time in the Night mode icon. You can tap on the Night mode icon and adjust the slider to Max to extend the capture time.

Try propping up your iPhone or using a tripod for a longer capture time at the darkest time of night.

Last time Apple invited customers to submit their best Shot on iPhone photos for use in Apple marketing materials, the company came under fire for not paying them for usage. There are arguments to be made on both sides, but the consensus view was that Apple ought to pay — and it subsequently decided to do so.

This time, it has clearly learned that lesson.

Apple believes strongly that artists should be compensated for their work and will pay a licensing fee to the five winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels. You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use, modify, publish, display, distribute, create derivative works from and reproduce the photo on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Twitter accounts, Apple Instagram (@apple), at Apple Stores, on billboards, Apple Weibo, Apple WeChat, in a third-party public photo exhibition, and any Apple internal exhibitions. Any photograph reproduced will include a photographer credit. If your photo is selected to be featured in marketing materials, you further agree to grant Apple exclusive commercial use of the photo for the life of the license.

You can submit your photos by tweeting them with two specific hashtags, or by email. Editing is permitted.

Share your top Night mode photos taken on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge#. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption. You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel.’

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: