Twitter for Mac now has (very basic) Touch Bar support on MacBook Pro and Sidecar

It’s tough to complain about Twitter for Mac these days. After a disappointing history on the Mac that ended with no official client for a while, Twitter used Apple’s Mac Catalyst technology to bring the iPad codebase to the Mac last fall. The latest version of Twitter for Mac brings the app one step closer to working like a traditional Mac app.

Version 8.5 includes two changes specific to the Mac, including Touch Bar support:

We made a number of improvements to Twitter. A few highlights specific to Twitter for Mac:

Improved: added TouchBar support

Improved: click on playback timeline of video to jump to that point of the video

Fixed: opening help center will open in browser

Fixed: memory leak from conversations that get threaded together

That means MacBook Pro computers with Apple’s Touch Bar hardware or Sidecar with iPads as second displays will no longer be blank when using the app.

Sort of. Twitter’s Touch Bar support appears to be very preliminary with lots of blank space remaining.

There’s a compose Tweet button and the option to toggle between most recent and most relevant timelines. Other sections include buttons for launching preferences, composing direct messages, and viewing lists.

Basic as it may be, the new compose tweet button is located well and useful! Hopefully a future version takes Touch Bar support further with icons for switching between timeline, notifications, messages, and lists with a tap.

Twitter for Mac is free on the Mac App Store.

