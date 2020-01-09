Facebook’s redesigned web interface with dark mode support rolling out before spring

Almost a year ago, Facebook teased a redesigned version of its web interface with a lighter design, navigation changes, and more. At the time, Facebook didn’t offer details on when “The New Facebook” would be available to everyone, but now the company says to expect the rollout by the start of spring.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Over the last several months, Facebook has rolled out its new design to a “small percentage” of users, giving them the ability to test the interface and provide feedback for a widespread release. If you’re chosen for this beta testing, you’ll see a prompt asking you to make the switch, but as CNET notes, you’ll still have the ability to revert to the old design.

Facebook also confirmed to CNET that it currently plans to release “The New Facebook” to everyone before spring of this year. This means that users should expect to see the new design on their account before March 19.

One of the standout features of the the Facebook redesign is a new dark mode option on the web. Whether or not this dark mode option is enabled based on your system macOS setting remains to be seen, but hopefully that will be the case. The default design of the new Facebook interface is lighter and brighter, but the new dark mode settings gives the best of both worlds.

Other tweaks to expect include a lot less of the classic Facebook blue and white color scheme, wider sidebars, an iOS-style navigation bar at the top, and more.

Facebook still hasn’t rolled out Dark Mode support for its iOS application, despite the fact that both Facebook Messenger and Instagram offer the feature. There’s no word on when we can expect the Facebook app for iOS to add Dark Mode support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: