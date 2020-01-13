Apple releases new ‘Reality Converter’ macOS app for working with USDZ AR and 3D files

Apple today has released the first beta of a new Reality Converter application for macOS. This app allows developers to convert, view, and customize USDZ 3D objects on Mac, Apple says. USDZ is Apple’s augmented reality file type.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Reality Converter is designed to be used in conjunction with Reality Composer, which is Apple’s tool for allowing developers to prototype and produce content for AR experiences. Reality Composer was introduced alongside the RealityKit framework at WWDC in June. The goal is to make it easier for developers to integrate 3D content into their apps.

The new Reality Converter application for macOS gives developers the ability to convert, view, and customize USDZ objects with drag-and-drop support, preview capabilities, and more. Here’s how Apple describes its new Reality Converter application for Mac:

The new Reality Converter app makes it easy to convert, view, and customize USDZ 3D objects on Mac. Simply drag-and-drop common 3D file formats, such as .obj, .gltf and .usd, to view the converted USDZ result, customize material properties with your own textures, and edit file metadata. You can even preview your USDZ object under a variety of lighting and environment conditions with built-in IBL options.

Registered developers can download Reality Converter from Apple’s developer website now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: