Apple announces RealityKit and Reality Composer

As previously reported by 9to5Mac, Apple today announced a new framework for app developers called RealityKit. The new framework should make it easier for developers to integrate 3D content into their apps, including content in AR.

The framework also comes with a companion developer tool, Reality Composer, that will make it easy for developers who don’t have 3D experience to model 3D content for apps and games.

RealityKit will be available on all Apple platforms, including iOS 13 and macOS Catalina. Reality Composer will be a part of the new developer tools which become available for developers right after the keynote.