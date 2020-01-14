Cellebrite expands to computers with $33M acquisition of BlackBag Technologies forensics firm

The Israeli forensics firm Cellebrite has announced a $33 million acquisition that it says will help it expand its forensics capabilities beyond smartphones. The company has acquired BlackBag Technologies, which is a separate forensics firm with a focus on computer forensics.

In a press release announcing the acquisition, Cellebrite co-CEO Yossi Carmil said that the deal will allow Cellebrite to accelerate and expand the forensics work it does with law enforcement agencies with the goal of building “safer communities.”

“This acquisition will allow Cellebrite to accelerate the delivery of new Digital Intelligence solutions and services that will empower our customers and allow them to maximize the efficiency and accuracy of their digital investigations. The acquisition is a major milestone in our journey to help our customers build safer communities and we welcome the BlackBag team to Cellebrite.”

Cellebrite is a leader in terms of iOS forensics, offering things like the UFED forensics tool to law enforcement agencies. Cellebrite sells most of its technology as “on-premise,” which means police can purchase it and use it themselves as-needed, as many times as required. Cellebrite has primarily focused on smartphone and cloud security so far.

In fact, Cellebrite is the firm the FBI used to unlock the iPhone 5C used by the San Bernardino shooter. The FBI is believed to have paid Cellebrite around $1 million to do unlock the device. It’s incredibly likely that the FBI will again turn to Cellebrite for help unlocking two iPhones tied to the Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting from last month.

Apple has made security on the Mac a priority in recent years with its new T2 security chip, which offers numerous benefits for users. A security guide for the T2 chip described those benefits, including hardware prevention of microphone eavesdropping. BlackBag Technologies has published details on the T2 security chip in the past, including how its “MacQuisition” technology can work with the chip.

