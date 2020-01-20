Friday’s best deals include second-generation AirPods from $129, plus 13-inch MacBook Air is $900, and you can grab a 21-inch iMac for $950. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Second-gen. AirPods are back to Amazon low

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $129. You’d typically pay $159 with today’s deal returning to the Amazon all-time low price. Upgrade to the same AirPods with a wireless charging case for $169 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Take $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB for $900. As a comparison, that’s a $199 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen outside of holiday mentions in recent months.

The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Score an Apple 21-inch iMac for $950

Amazon offers the previous-generation 21-inch iMac 2.3GHz/8GB/1TB for $950. Originally $1,099, today’s deal is $150 off the regular going rate. We saw it drop to $900 once back in August, otherwise, it’s held steady at this price. The Apple iMac is a solid option for students or those not in need of the latest tech. It features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and ships with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2.

