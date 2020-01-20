Monday’s best deals include AirPods from $129, 13-inch MacBook Air $199 off, more

- Jan. 20th 2020 8:54 am PT

0

Friday’s best deals include second-generation AirPods from $129, plus 13-inch MacBook Air is $900, and you can grab a 21-inch iMac for $950. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Second-gen. AirPods are back to Amazon low

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $129. You’d typically pay $159 with today’s deal returning to the Amazon all-time low price. Upgrade to the same AirPods with a wireless charging case for $169 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Take $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB for $900. As a comparison, that’s a $199 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen outside of holiday mentions in recent months.

The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Score an Apple 21-inch iMac for $950

Amazon offers the previous-generation 21-inch iMac 2.3GHz/8GB/1TB for $950. Originally $1,099, today’s deal is $150 off the regular going rate. We saw it drop to $900 once back in August, otherwise, it’s held steady at this price. The Apple iMac is a solid option for students or those not in need of the latest tech. It features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and ships with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator [Video]

Focal Arche Headphone Amp/DAC Review: Premium sound for Hi-Fi headphones [Video]

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Deals

Deals
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author