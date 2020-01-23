Thursday’s best deals include the latest AirPods Pro from Apple, along with with markdowns on the 13-inch MacBook Air, and Twelve South’s popular AirFly accessory. Head below for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods Pro return to Amazon all-time low price

Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $235. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life. I picked up the latest from Apple on launch day, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Take $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is currently taking $199 off both of Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air models with deals from $900. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor, and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Twelve South AirFly delivers Bluetooth to your AirPods

AT&T offers the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth Wireless Transmitter for $20. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40 or so. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well as the best we’ve tracked all-time. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful at the gym or with Nintendo Switch. Over eight hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2: Hands-on with Razer’s latest mice [Video]

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: