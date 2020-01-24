Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 for developers

- Jan. 24th 2020 10:16 am PT

Apple today released the third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3. This comes as Apple earlier this week released the third developer betas of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1. The company does not specify what’s new in the update, but it likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and bug fixes.

Developers can update to the latest beta through System Preferences if they’re already enrolled in the Beta Program. If you’re not a developer, you can install new iOS, macOS, and tvOS releases through the Apple Beta Software Program, although the updates there are released with a certain delay.

macOS 10.15.3 is the successor to macOS 10.15.2, which included the return of iTunes Remote support and general improvements across the system.

Notice any major changes in today’s update? Be sure to let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

