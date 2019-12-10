Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 with iTunes Remote for Music and TV apps

Following the launch of iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.3, Apple today has released macOS Catalina 10.15.2. This update includes several improvements and bug fixes across the system, including some new features.

An interesting feature included in this update is the return of iTunes Remote support, which no longer worked with the new Music and TV apps, and today’s update fixes this problem.

Users can update to the latest version through System Preferences on a Mac. Check out the full release notes for macOS Catalina 10.15.2 below:

The macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update improves the stability, reliability and performance of your Mac and is recommended for all users. This update adds the following features: Apple News New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers Stocks Get links to related stories or more stories from the same publication at the end of an article

“Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories

Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French This update also includes the following bug fixes and improvements: Music Restores the column browser view for managing the music library

Resolves an issue that may prevent album artwork from appearing

Fixes an issue that may reset music equalizer settings during playback iTunes Remote Adds support for using an iPhone or iPad to remotely control the Music and TV apps on a Mac Photos Resolves an issue that may cause some .AVI and .MP4 files to appear as unsupported

Fixes an issue that prevents newly created folders from appearing in Albums view

Addresses an issue where manually sorted images in an album may be printed or exported out of order

Fixes an issue that prevents the zoom-to-crop tool from working in a print preview Mail Addresses an issue that may cause Mail Preferences to open with a blank window

Resolves an issue that may prevent using undo from retrieving deleted mail Other Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your iPad or iPhone through Finder

Fixes an issue where reminders may be out of order in the Today smart list in the Reminders app

Resolves an issue that may cause slow typing performance in the Notes app For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: