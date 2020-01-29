Can the iPhone survive a nearly 4,000 mph tethered spin? This kinetic space launch company tested it

- Jan. 29th 2020 3:51 pm PT

0

I have to admit that this has never occurred to me as something to test in an iPhone review, but it’s reassuring to see someone has apparently tried it.

According to a new Wired profile on the kinetic space launch system firm SpinLaunch, Apple’s iPhone can survive extremely fast rotations when physically tethered.

SpinLaunch wants to create a launch system that uses kinetic energy to deploy payloads like satellites to space without the traditional fuel-powered rocket launch.

At one point, the company’s founder and CEO sent his iPhone for a super fast test spin — we’re talking like five times the speed of sound:

Over the next few years, the team ran hundreds of high-speed tests. Most of them were to study and improve the system, but some were to mollify skeptical investors and potential customers who didn’t believe a payload could withstand the extreme forces.

The team sent solar cells, radio systems, telescope lenses, batteries, GPS modules, and control computers whirling at high speeds; they all survived with little to no damage. In one test, Yaney attached an iPhone to the tether and spun it up to nearly 4,000 mph.

Now that would be a great ‘will-it-blend’ style video to see! Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be footage of this specific test. This helicopter drop test will have to suffice:

So how did the SpinLaunch founder’s iPhone pan out? According to the Wired profile:

Afterward, he used the phone to FaceTime a colleague. Each test was a step, however small, toward space.

Impressive. Next time try FaceTime calling the dizzy iPhone … for science.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro