Stacktrace Podcast 068: “Hindsight is always 2020”

- Jan. 29th 2020 10:01 am PT

0

Stacktrace is back! The third season of the show kicks off with John and Rambo sharing what they’ve been up to since the last season ended — from beach walks and standing desks, to content deals, new app features and editors that write code themselves. Also, app architecture, refactoring, view controller structure, and so much more. Welcome back everybody!

Sponsored by Longvadon: Get 15% off Longvadon’s premium leather Apple Watch bands with code  9TO5MAC15.  Enter the Apple Watch Series 5 Giveaway here.

Sponsored by Hummingbird: A macOS utility that makes window management a breeze. Learn more and start your free trial at hbird.app, and use offer code SPELUNK for a massive 50% discount.

Hosts:

Links

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stacktrace

Stacktrace

About the Author