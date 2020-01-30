Thursday’s best deals feature Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ at $80 off, plus markdowns on refurb iPhones and MacBook Pro. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS is $299

B&H offers Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS 44mm in Space Gray Aluminum for $299. As a comparison, it originally sold for $379, which Best Buy is still charging. A similar Series 5 model would cost you $100 more than today’s deal.

Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than previous generations and water-resistant casing to 164 feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Series 4 Apple Watch bands for various styles from $5. This is a great way to skip the pricier first-party options from Apple and leverage your savings from today even further.

Today only, iPhones on sale from $140

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $140. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $450 or the larger XS Max starting at $600. Both are at least $50 less than our previous mention and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Both devices offer a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. Check out the entire sale right here.

Save on 13-inch MacBook Pro

Woot via Amazon is offering up to 26% off Apple’s Mid-2017 MacBook Pros in refurbished condition. You can score Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/128GB/8GB (Mid-2017) for $780. Regularly listed at $1,000 in refurbished condition on Amazon, today’s deal is at least $220 off. Originally, this model sold for closer to $1,299, much like the most comparable current generation machine. Along with the 2560 x 1600 LED-backlit Retina display, this model sports a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, 128GB PCI-E based flash memory storage, and 8GB of onboard memory. This model sports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the usual 3.5mm headset jack.

