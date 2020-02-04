Apple Music to premiere Genius’ ‘Verified’ interview show that dives into the meaning of artists’ lyrics

Apple Music has signed a deal with digital media/lyrics company Genius that will see its artist interview show Verified on the streaming service. As part of the deal, Apple Music will get exclusive premieres for new episodes of the series that looks at the meaning and stories behind artists’ lyrics.

Genius shared about the new deal with Apple Music in a press release today:

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for both companies, Apple Music is teaming up with Genius to co-produce new episodes of Verified that will premiere exclusively on Apple Music.

The deal with Genius will see Apple Music co-produce on new episodes that will premiere “every weekday, Monday through Friday.”

Tune in for brand-new Verified episodes premiering every weekday, Monday through Friday, on Genius.com, Genius’s YouTube channel, and on Apple Music, and learn all the lyrics to songs featured on the series with Apple Music’s Live Lyrics.

Genius notes that Verified has been around since 2016 with over 800 episodes in the last four years interviewing some of the biggest artists about what their songs are really about.

Since 2016, Genius has produced more than 800 episodes of Verified, with hundreds of artists—from Billie Eilish to J Balvin to Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper to Sting to Cardi B—sitting down in front of the show’s signature yellow backdrop to discuss the vision, creativity, and craft behind their songs.

Here are the new episodes that are available today:

This new era kicks off today with the two latest installments of Verified: Alec Benjamin breaking down his song “Mind Is A Prison” and Yung Baby Tate dissecting her track “CAMP.” Upcoming episodes will feature Caroline Polachek, 24kGoldn, Olivia Rodrigo, and more of music’s most exciting artists.

The partnership comes after Apple Music was already the official music player for Genius.com.

