PSA: iCloud․com accessible from iOS and Android with support for Photos, Notes, Reminders, more

- Feb. 4th 2020 6:16 am PT

0

If you haven’t tried in a while, support for iCloud.com when using a mobile browser like Safari or Chrome on an iPhone, iPad, and Android has improved. Functionality differs a bit between iPhone/Android and iPad but there is access to Photos, Notes, Reminders, Find iPhone, iCloud Drive, Contacts, Mail, and more.

Reported by News Landed, native browser support for iCloud.com on iPhone and notably Android has a landing page with support for Photos, Notes, Reminders, and Find iPhone (interesting enough, not Find My).

On iPad and likely other tablets, you get native mobile browser support for Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders, Find Friends, and Find iPhone. Notably, on iPad it is natively pulling up the desktop site when visiting iCloud.com.

On iPhone, requesting the desktop site doesn’t change anything from the new native iCloud.com experience with the four apps that are currently supported.

Previously, the native behavior when pulling up iCloud.com on mobile devices wouldn’t offer these apps and the support could be useful especially for customers who use both Android and Apple devices.

You get most of the functionality of Apple’s native apps with the experience naturally being a bit slower as it’s web-based.

There’s even support in the Photos mobile web app for uploading from folders, your Photos Library, or the camera of your device.

Head to iCloud.com on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device to check out the functionality.

iCloud.com iPhone, iPad, Android mobile browser support walkthrough

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hyper Drive GEN2

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
iCloud Android

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.