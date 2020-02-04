PSA: iCloud․com accessible from iOS and Android with support for Photos, Notes, Reminders, more

If you haven’t tried in a while, support for iCloud.com when using a mobile browser like Safari or Chrome on an iPhone, iPad, and Android has improved. Functionality differs a bit between iPhone/Android and iPad but there is access to Photos, Notes, Reminders, Find iPhone, iCloud Drive, Contacts, Mail, and more.

Reported by News Landed, native browser support for iCloud.com on iPhone and notably Android has a landing page with support for Photos, Notes, Reminders, and Find iPhone (interesting enough, not Find My).

On iPad and likely other tablets, you get native mobile browser support for Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders, Find Friends, and Find iPhone. Notably, on iPad it is natively pulling up the desktop site when visiting iCloud.com.

On iPhone, requesting the desktop site doesn’t change anything from the new native iCloud.com experience with the four apps that are currently supported.

Previously, the native behavior when pulling up iCloud.com on mobile devices wouldn’t offer these apps and the support could be useful especially for customers who use both Android and Apple devices.

You get most of the functionality of Apple’s native apps with the experience naturally being a bit slower as it’s web-based.

There’s even support in the Photos mobile web app for uploading from folders, your Photos Library, or the camera of your device.

Head to iCloud.com on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device to check out the functionality.

