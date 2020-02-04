Twitter announces new policy to label or ban ‘synthetic and manipulated media’

Twitter has announced a new policy on manipulated and synthetic media, a category that includes a wide range of content such as deepfake video and other deceptively edited content. The new policy will ban faked media that could pose “serious harm.”

As reported by The Verge, Twitter’s focus is on manipulated media that is presented as the truth or that is “likely to impact public safety or cause serious harm.” If the media falls into both of those categories, it’s likely to be banned, but if it falls into just one, it will likely be labeled as such.

If a user feels their tweet has been inaccurately or unfair labeled, they’ll be able to appeal the decision. Twitter’s head of site integrity Yoel Roth explained:

“Our goal in making these assessments is to understand whether someone on Twitter who is just scrolling through their timeline has enough information to understand whether the media being shared in a tweet is or isn’t what it claims to be,” said Roth. Labeled tweets could be marked with a flag and a warning before other users like or retweet them. Twitter could also choose not to recommend them, and it could link people to a landing page with more information.

Roth added that Twitter will use its Moments platform to curate hand-picked selection of tweets from trusted sources. The Moments platform will also include details on the reasoning behind why something is removed from Twitter.

Twitter’s new policy goes into effect on March 5th and you can read more on The Verge.

In other social media news, Instagram has announced that it will soon let you reply to Stories with GIFs thanks to expanded integration with Giphy. To do this, simply swipe up on a story and look for the new GIF option.

PSA: You can now reply to your friends’ stories using @GIPHY GIFs! Update your app to try it. — Instagram (@instagram) February 4, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: