Wednesday’s best deals include Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina iMac at $1,599, plus a new RAVPower Gold Box filled with iPhone essentials, and the best price yet on the Arlo Baby Monitor. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Shave $200 off Apple’s 27-inch 5K iMac

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,599. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Gold Box RAVPower sale from $12

RAVPower via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its portable chargers and other accessories. Starting from $12, this is a perfect chance to refresh your portable power supply kit and maybe even grab a nice charger too. You’ll find a selection of power banks ranging from 16750mAh up to 32000mAh alongside a number of highly-rated USB-C wall chargers, car adapters, and even a USB-C to Lightning cable. Check out the entire sale here.

Arlo Baby Monitor offers HomeKit support

Amazon offers the Arlo Baby HomeKit-enabled Camera and Monitor for $100. As a comparison, it typically goes for $120 or more with today’s deal matching our previous mention. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This baby monitor delivers HomeKit compatibility, full 1080p feeds, two-way wireless communication and more. There’s also the ability to play kid-friendly nursery rhymes directly through the receiver.

