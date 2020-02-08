WhatsApp for iOS starts beta testing Dark Mode support ahead of public release

In addition to the Facebook app, WhatsApp for iOS remains one of the biggest applications for iPhone that does not support Dark Mode. That looks like it will soon change, however, at least according to the latest beta version of the application.

The latest WhatsApp beta build, released this week via Apple’s TestFlight platform, includes long-awaited support for Dark Mode. This means WhatApp now integrates with the system-wide Dark Mode feature on iOS, as first spotted by a user on Reddit.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to join the WhatsApp beta program, you’ll have to wait. TestFlight only allows a finite number of beta testers, and the WhatsApp program has been full for months. Nonetheless, this week’s beta release bodes well for a public release of Dark Mode in WhatsApp sooner rather than later.

What about Facebook for iOS? There’s no indication on when it might finally add support for Dark Mode. Other Facebook-made apps for iOS, such as Instagram and Messenger, already support Dark Mode. It’s anyone’s guess as to why Facebook for iOS is dragging its feet on this update.

Are there any other major applications that you use everyday that have yet to adopt Dark Mode support? Let us know down in the comments!

