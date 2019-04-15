Facebook Messenger’s Dark Mode setting on iOS now rolling out to everyone

Last month, Facebook rolled out a hidden Dark Mode for Messenger that could be activated by sending a moon emoji in a message for some users. Now, the feature is officially rolling out globally with a toggle switch in settings.

Facebook announced the news in a blog post today:

After a month-long Easter Egg activation with countless crescent moon emojis, we are excited to announce that everyone around the world will be able to activate dark mode in Messenger with a simple toggle switch from settings. The toggle is rolling out globally today.

To see if the update has hit your device, you can tap your profile picture in the top left corner of Messenger. Dark Mode will be the first option underneath your name.

In related news, 9to5Mac reported today more details about what to expect in iOS 13, including a system-wide dark mode, improved multi-window support on iPad, a new volume HUD, undo gesture, and more.

Are you seeing the Dark Mode option in Messenger on your device? Is it something you’ve been wanting? Let us know down in the comments!

