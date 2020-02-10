Today’s best deals include Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air from $899, plus deals on refurb iPhone 7/8/Plus, and official iPhone cases. Head below for all that and more.

Take $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is now taking $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, dropping the entry-level 128GB model down to $899. Today’s deal is $50 better than our previous mention on the 128GB configuration and $1 less than our last 256GB deal. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor, and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Refurb iPhone deals abound

Today only, Woot offers refurbished iPhone 7/8/Plus devices from $145. Our top pick is the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB in various colors and in unlocked condition for $200. As a comparison, it originally sold for $769 and Apple has charged around $400 when in stock at its refurbished storefront. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention.

Save on official iPhone cases

Amazon is bringing back one of this fall’s most popular sales, discounting nearly every official Apple iPhone 11 and XS/Max case from $25. Free shipping is available for all. Down below you’ll find the entire line in today’s sale, broken down by model. Nearly every listing is reduced with fresh drops on various colors, so be sure to look through to find your desired color. Check out the entire sale here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Pack a TV in your pocket [Video]

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Review: Trying out this new kitchen mash-up [Video]

Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the music with wireless immersion [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: