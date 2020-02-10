Spike Email is a popular email app for iOS, macOS, and the web. Spike Email looks similar to an app like iMessage or Facebook Messenger. So many of my emails are short messages (almost like text messages), and Spike builds a design that helps make you more efficient. It strips away like headers, signatures, etc. and helps you focus on just the content. If you are using Spike Email for Mac, read on to learn about a new feature.

Spike Email added a dark mode on iOS last year, and now dark mode is now available in Spike Email for Mac. Like you’d expect, it supports auto theming based on device preferences or you can manually set to the mode of your preference.

One of the unique things that Spike Email for Mac has added to its dark mode is the ability to auto-convert newsletters to a dark theme. One of the issues that I have noticed in the built-in email app for macOS is that it struggles with various email newsletters. Despite having everything in dark mode, a lot of newsletters still appear as if you had the system on light mode. Spike Email for Mac is the first app that I’ve seen tackle this problem in a unique way.

As the years have gone by, Apple Mail has become pretty stale when it comes to adding new features, and it has become less reliable. Spike Email is one of those apps that feels like it’s tackling email in a unique way.

It’s free to try, so check it out if you are looking for a new kind of email app. It can be downloaded on iOS and macOS for free. Spike is also available on the web, Android, and Windows if you aren’t fully in the Apple ecosystem with all of your devices.

