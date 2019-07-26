I’ve been watching the Spike Email app for a few months now. Spike Email takes a cue from apps like iMessage and Facebook Messenger, and it brings that same look to email. So many of my emails are short messages (think Slack style), and Spike features a design that helps you be more efficient. It strips away things like headers, signatures, etc. and helps you focus on just the content. It also includes a priority inbox to help keep it filtered to what’s important, so you can get right to work. Another unique aspect is the Groups feature that Spike offers. You can create groups for work departments, sport teams, etc. There is no need to download another app for messaging. While a lot of the corporate world is looking for things like Microsoft Teams and Slack to reinvent messaging, Spike is building it on top of a platform we already use and now Spike Email has now added a Send Later function to its macOS app.

One of the downsides of our modern communication style is we can often be working when other people are not. If I am up late working on some website changes or an upcoming article, I might not want to interrupt a coworker who isn’t working at the moment. In an environment where we can get our emails on our Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, and Macs, we need to be more aware of if we are interrupting people outside of work, and even inside of work. If you know a co-worker is knee-deep in a project, sending them multiple emails might not be the best idea.

Now that Spike Email has added a Send Later function, you can continue to work as you would normally, but you can schedule your emails (Spike messages) to co-workers to be sent at a more optimal time. If you are in a job where you are reaching out to clients, you might find that your emails are more likely to get responses if they are sent between a certain window, using the Send Later functionality in Spike Email can even help you work on your schedule (pre-writing your emails), but have your clients and prospects receive them at a time you’ve found gets a better response. As I mentioned, it’s macOS only right now, but the feature will be coming to iOS in a few months.

I am glad to see Spike continue to add traditional email features to email as I think they are on to something with their new interface. They offer apps for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the web. If you are looking for a new email experience, check them out. Spike Email works with all the popular email services like Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, Yahoo, etc.

