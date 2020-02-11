Tuesday’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 4, and iPad Pro. You can also save on Philips Hue bundles. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $400 on 16-inch MacBook Pro

B&H is currently taking up to $400 off various Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro models. One standout is the 2.4GHz i9 8-core/64GB/1TB model at $3,499. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Dive into the entire sale here for more details.

Best Buy launches Apple Event

The latest Best Buy Apple event discounts Apple Watch Series 4 models by $200, including various configurations and bands. Listings are beginning to sell out, so be sure to act quickly if anything catches your eye.

Best Buy is also taking $200 off both Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air and various iPad Pro models, each of which is a match of our previous mentions.

Save on Philips Hue bundles

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 2-Bulb Smart Light Starter Kit for $90. Down from $150, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, comes within $13 of the all-time low from August, and matches the best we’ve tracked since.

HomeKit control steals the show on this smart lighting bundle, which is also joined by support for Alexa, Assistant, and a variety of other systems. Included alongside the multicolor bulbs is the Hue Bridge, which offers out of home control and easily allows for expanding the system down the road.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Pack a TV in your pocket [Video]

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Review: Trying out this new kitchen mash-up [Video]

Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the music with wireless immersion [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: