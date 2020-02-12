StatusBuddy for macOS lets you monitor the status of Apple services from your menu bar

StatusBuddy for macOS is a new app that makes it easy to quickly check the status of Apple’s various online services. If an Apple service is having problems, StatusBuddy makes it easy to quickly see the details of the issue.

Developed by 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo, StatusBuddy lives in your Mac’s menu bar. When an Apple service is experiencing issues, you’ll see a red exclamation point; you can click the StatusBuddy icon to find out the specific information about the affected service, as seen in the screenshot above.

StatusBuddy includes any Apple service you could think of, ranging from developer and enterprise-specific tools such as App Store Connect and TestFlight to consumer services like Apple TV+, Apple Music, and iCloud.

Here’s how Rambo describes the app:

StatusBuddy is a simple app that shows an icon on your Mac’s menu bar. When an Apple service is having issues, the icon shows a red badge and you can click it to check what’s going on. The app will show the same issues Apple reports in their official system status dashboards for developers and consumers, so it includes both developer services such as App Store Connect and TestFlight and consumer services such as Apple Music and TV+.

Apple has its own system status webpage, but it’s missing a lot of the finer details about each specific service and is often slow to update. StatusBuddy takes things to the next level with additional details and easy access directly via your macOS menu bar.

You can download StatusBuddy now for free, but you can “pay any amount you’d like in order to support its continued development.” StatusBuddy is also open source and you can find the details on GitHub.

