Apple launches purchase button for AR Quick Look feature with Home Depot and Wayfair on board

Apple’s update to its augmented reality Quick Look feature to let retailers sell their products and more right within the AR experience is starting to roll out from major brands like Home Depot, Wayfair, Bang & Olufsen, and more.

Reported by TechCrunch, not only can companies use the new Quick Look button allows customers to make purchases via Apple Pay, they can also send a user to a support chat, or a number of other options.

Apple is expanding upon the concept a bit, allowing developers to bring a customizable button into the mix. It could be a purchase button, triggering an Apple Pay prompt on the spot. Or it can be wired up to do just about any other single action a retailer might want. It could initiate a customer support chat to let a customer ask about color options — or it could point them to local retailers who have it in stock so they can see it in person.

Since Quick Look originally debuted with ARKit back in 2018, companies have seen some impressive results. TechCrunch notes some data from Houzz and Build.com.

In 2018, Houzz CEO Adi Tatarko said that users of their AR tools were 11x more likely to make a purchase. Build.com found that people who checked out an item in AR were 22% less likely to return it.

Starting today, big brands like The Home Depot, 1-800-Flowers, Wayfair, Bang & Olufsen, and more are rolling out their new Quick Look integrations.

If you’re a developer interested to add an Apple Pay or another custom button to Quick Look, check out Apple’s developer guide here.

