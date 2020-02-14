Apple’s Developer HIG updated with new buttons, icons, Sign In with Apple logo

Apple has released an update for its Human Interface Guidelines resources for developers. The changes bring a new logo and buttons for Sign In with Apple, icon for Apple Health, Apple Pay templates, and more.
Apple shared the changes to the design resources today in a post on its Developer site:
- Sign In with Apple resources added, including:
- New logo (PDF, PNG, and SVG)
- Centered buttons (Sketch, Photoshop, and XD)
- Left-aligned and logo-only buttons (Sketch, Photoshop, and XD)
- Apple Health icon download added
- Apple Pay templates for iPhone and iPad added (Sketch and Photoshop)
- iMessage App and Sticker Pack templates for iPhone and iPad added (Sketch)
- Business Chat design templates added (Sketch)
- iPad portrait keyboard added (Sketch and Photoshop)
- Fixed issue where iPhone XS bezel was 1 pixel larger than display (Sketch)
- Changed contextual menu radius from 20 points to 12 points
- Various bug fixes
