Apple’s Developer HIG updated with new buttons, icons, Sign In with Apple logo

Apple has released an update for its Human Interface Guidelines resources for developers. The changes bring a new logo and buttons for Sign In with Apple, icon for Apple Health, Apple Pay templates, and more.

Apple shared the changes to the design resources today in a post on its Developer site:

Sign In with Apple resources added, including: New logo (PDF, PNG, and SVG) Centered buttons (Sketch, Photoshop, and XD) Left-aligned and logo-only buttons (Sketch, Photoshop, and XD)

Apple Health icon download added

Apple Pay templates for iPhone and iPad added (Sketch and Photoshop)

iMessage App and Sticker Pack templates for iPhone and iPad added (Sketch)

Business Chat design templates added (Sketch)

iPad portrait keyboard added (Sketch and Photoshop)

Fixed issue where iPhone XS bezel was 1 pixel larger than display (Sketch)

Changed contextual menu radius from 20 points to 12 points

Various bug fixes

