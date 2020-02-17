You can now add your Apple Music ‘Replay 2020’ playlist with most played songs of the year

Last year Apple introduced the Apple Music Replay, a feature that allows users to have a retrospective of what songs and albums they’ve listened to the most during each year through different playlists. And now you can access your “Replay 2020” playlist with the most played songs in your Apple Music this year.

As it’s still February, Apple says the playlist will be updated weekly until the end of the year. This means that the songs that are on this year’s playlist can still change by December according to what you listen to daily. The playlist includes the 100 most played songs from your library, ranked by the most played ones.

The Replay feature provides users a playlist of their most listened to songs from 2020, as well as prior years dating all the way back to 2015. You can also see interesting insights into your most popular artists, albums, and more. Apple Music Replay playlist can be saved, downloaded, and shared with others just like a regular playlist.

To access your Replay 2020 playlist, you just have to visit the following website: replay.music.apple.com. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap the playlist you want to add it permanently to your Apple Music library. Detailed statistics are still only available for 2019.

Have you tried to use the Apple Music Replay feature? Let us know in the comments below.

As promised last year, @AppleMusic's Replay 2020 playlist is already available. Just log into https://t.co/ZM7c2lXrd6, scroll to the bottom, and add it to your library. This will continue to update every week until December 31. Very nice. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xjYK0Q5XVx — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 16, 2020

