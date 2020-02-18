Tuesday’s best deals include a new Logitech Amazon Gold Box from $16, plus Apple’s official iPhone cases start at $20. You can also save on the 512GB iPhone XS at $600. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Save on Logitech Mac essentials

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Logitech Mac and PC accessories. Deals start at $16 across a variety of speakers, mice, and more. One standout for us is the K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac at $37.50. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With built-in solar panels, you won’t have to worry about charging your keyboard. It’s also made for Macs, so you’ll have access to all of the shortcut keys you would expect. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Official iPhone cases from $20

Best Buy and Amazon are discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $25, marking some of the best we’ve seen to date. You can also save on previous-generation iPhone X/S/Max accessories as well from $20. Hit this page for an item-by-item breakdown on pricing.

iPhone XS with 512GB of storage is $600

Sprint offers iPhone XS with 512GB worth of storage for $600. Just be sure to check the “pay in full” option on the item listing. As a comparison, Best Buy still charges the original $1,349 price, but we’ve seen it at around $1,000 in the past. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date and beats our previous 64GB mention by $50. iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices recently hitting the market, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

