Disney+ starts pushing UK and Europe discounted plans ahead of Apple TV+ competitor launch

Disney’s streaming service is set to arrive in Europe next month and ahead of the March 24th launch, the company is promoting some special pricing for those who sign up early for a year of Disney+.

Disney offered a special deal for US customers before the service launched last fall to get one year free when signing up for three years of Disney+, it was so popular it even crashed the company’s website.

The special deals for European customers ahead of the March 24th launch aren’t quite that good but still worth considering if you’d like to commit to a year of the Disney+ (via Variety).

Until March 23rd, customers in the UK can get a year of Disney+ for £49.99 compared to the regular £59.99 full price for a year subscription.

In Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, the deal will be €59.99 compared to the normal €69.99 per year.

There aren’t any deals on monthly pricing which will run £5.99 and €6.99.

Noted by Variety, while almost all of the Disney+ content that’s available in the US including The Mandalorian will be available for European customers, The Simpsons will be absent.

Disney also shared that its streaming service will be coming to the Nordic countries, Belgium, and Portugal sometime this summer.

