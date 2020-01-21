Disney+ moves up release date of streaming service in Europe, announces pricing

Disney today announced that the Disney+ (Disney Plus) streaming service will launch in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland earlier than initially announced.

The new date for Disney+ in Europe is March 24. The company has also confirmed pricing. Plans will be available for £5.99 / 6.99 euros per month, or £59.99 / 69.99 euros per year.

Disney+ is available across all Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), as well as most set-top boxes like Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming sticks, and smart TVs. You can sign up with In-App Purchase and Disney+ offers rich integration with the Apple TV app, so you can keep track of your Disney queue in the TV app, but is not available as an Apple TV Channel.

Disney+ joins the streaming race with a healthy catalog of older TV shows and movies from the libraries of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Disney+ also offers exclusive originals like The World According To Jeff Goldblum and The Mandalorian, which was a hit success when it launched in the US in November.

Disney will roll out to more European countries like Belgium and Portugal in the summer.

Interested customers can sign up here to be notified when Disney+ goes live in their region.

