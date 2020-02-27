Today’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPad Air, all at some of this year’s best prices. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted

Amazon is currently taking $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the 1TB Silver model down to $2,499. You’d typically pay $2,799 for the 1TB configuration with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen at Amazon, as well as our previous mention. B&H is taking up to $400 off select custom configurations if you’re in need of a more higher-end setup. Check out the entire inventory here.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro drops to best price since holidays

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB in space gray for $674. Down from its $799 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $125 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen since the holiday season.

Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review of the 12.9-inch model for a closer look at what to expect.

iPad Air is $100 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in space gray for $549. Down from its usual $649 going rate, today’s offer saves you $100, is the best we’ve seen on this configuration since December, and matches the Amazon all-time low.

As one of Apple’s latest additions to its iPad lineup, you’ll find some compelling features like a 10.5-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories. Everything is powered by A12 Fusion chip, which ensures it’s ready to handle all your web browsing, Netflix watching, and note-taking needs.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Chargeasap 150W Flash USB-C powerbank: Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 (Reg $299) as a pre-order special.

